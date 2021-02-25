$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NYSE CDE opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 431,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 344,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

