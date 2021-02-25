-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLJ opened at $15.86 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.