$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.89. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

