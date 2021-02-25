$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after purchasing an additional 385,137 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,464,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.57. 477,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,788. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.