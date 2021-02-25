10,215 Shares in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 810.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. AVROBIO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVRO. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.