105,424 Shares in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 105,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $821,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 5,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,906. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

