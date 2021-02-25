10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Cowen

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.73.

TXG stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.40. 5,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $201.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,377,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $1,134,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,391 shares in the company, valued at $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638 in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

