1,100 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.