11,331 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,331 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 76.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

MTZ stock opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

