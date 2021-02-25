1,405,727 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,405,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,139,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,656,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,204,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

