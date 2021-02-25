$143.70 Million in Sales Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post sales of $143.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.40 million and the highest is $143.92 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $153.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $612.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.15 million to $614.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $666.56 million, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $675.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

NASDAQ MANH traded down $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $120.06. 403,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after buying an additional 186,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after buying an additional 618,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,265,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,477,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

