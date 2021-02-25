155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Spec Overweight”

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

155675 has a 1 year low of C$49.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

