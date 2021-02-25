155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Spec Overweight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

