171,000 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Purchased by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in H&R Block by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

HRB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.43. 48,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,571. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

