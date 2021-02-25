17,139 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Water Works by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 159,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

AWK traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $147.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

