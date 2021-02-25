1,800 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 349,858 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $151.06. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

