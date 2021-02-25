$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in State Street by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 120,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in State Street by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.26. 3,720,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $81.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

