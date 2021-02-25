$21.28 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post $21.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.44 million and the lowest is $19.32 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $15.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $62.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $64.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.12 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $137.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXMD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

TXMD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. 14,385,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,641,853. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 239,374 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

