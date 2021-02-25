24,510 Shares in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000.

Shares of BLUWU opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72. Blue Water Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.21.

About Blue Water Acquisition

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

