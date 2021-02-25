$25.70 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post sales of $25.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $77.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $77.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $101.37 million, with estimates ranging from $101.04 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERO. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

