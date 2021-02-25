2,549 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

CIBR stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $46.69.

