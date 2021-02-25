300 Shares in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $237.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.54 and a 200-day moving average of $215.89.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

