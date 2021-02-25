300 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

VTWO opened at $183.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $185.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.13.

