$328.74 Million in Sales Expected for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to report $328.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.06 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 357,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,877. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $978.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

