34,505 Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Methanex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Methanex by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

