3,639 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

C stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.86. 1,247,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,806,584. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $73.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

