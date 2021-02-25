$365.25 Million in Sales Expected for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post sales of $365.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $369.10 million. J2 Global reported sales of $332.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%.

JCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

In other J2 Global news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Insiders sold 212,050 shares of company stock worth $20,729,266 in the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in J2 Global by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 370.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $360,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

