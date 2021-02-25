3,850 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,820,000 after acquiring an additional 339,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenable by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 438,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenable by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after acquiring an additional 144,919 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,580,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Tenable by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,067.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

