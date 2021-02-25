3,976 Shares in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of City by 68.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of City by 208.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of City by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in City by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $79.12.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. On average, analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. City’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares in the company, valued at $717,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. City has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.