3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,614 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. 3D Systems comprises about 2.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 1.14% of 3D Systems worth $14,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,076,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several research firms have commented on DDD. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $417,561. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

