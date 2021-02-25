3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Down 9.5% After Insider Selling

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price was down 9.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 7,698,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 19,459,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

Specifically, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

