4,220 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.81 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,436,637 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.