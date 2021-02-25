$436.61 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce sales of $436.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $442.22 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $429.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.32. 677,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,091. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.84. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

