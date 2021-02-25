44,799 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Terex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after acquiring an additional 314,097 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 296,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of TEX opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,520 shares of company stock worth $4,611,483. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.