4,500 Shares in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

