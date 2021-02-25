48,300 Shares in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of MAG Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.19.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

