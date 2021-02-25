5,000 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 140.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,628 shares of company stock worth $54,227,925. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

NYSE NET opened at $76.43 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -195.97 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

