520,123 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 520,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

