5,421 Shares in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 225,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period.

Shares of IMTB stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.30. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

