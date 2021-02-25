5,674 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

RTX stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.