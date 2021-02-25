$59.75 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce sales of $59.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.12 million and the lowest is $59.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $55.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $235.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $237.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $263.78 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $278.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Health.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of RDUS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.03. 522,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $885.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

