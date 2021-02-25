7,041 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.