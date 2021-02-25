7,228 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after buying an additional 789,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,563,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,769,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,738,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

SCI opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

