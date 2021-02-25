$759.57 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce $759.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.00 million. ICON Public reported sales of $715.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICLR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 42.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICLR traded down $7.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.44. 1,415,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,354. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

