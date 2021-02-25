8,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

KWT stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.

