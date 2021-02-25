$802.43 Million in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce sales of $802.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,256 shares of company stock worth $2,757,490 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after buying an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.74. 846,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.13. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.39.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

