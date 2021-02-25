$823.47 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post $823.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $953.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $754.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $278.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 196.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on COOP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

