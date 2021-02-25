8,864 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,604.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $78.62.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

