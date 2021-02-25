8,880 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,880 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,473 shares of company stock worth $9,291,503 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.27. 169,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,208,077. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

