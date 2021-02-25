9,930 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of QS opened at $59.61 on Thursday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

